A state memorial ceremony for the October 7th massacre on Israel will be held on Monday in New York, at the initiative of Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, and the Consulate General of Israel in the city.

The ceremony, which will be held in a synagogue built at the end of the 19th century, will be attended by the heads of the Jewish organizations in New York, as well as many foreign consuls.

The speakers will include Israel's Consul General, Ofir Akunis, Director General of Israeli American Council (IAC), Elan Carr, released hostage Mia Schem, Avi Harush, father of Reef Harush, who fell in battle in Gaza, and Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was abducted by UNRWA employees.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ofir Akunis, Consulate General, said: "We will not allow anyone to forget what Hamas the Satan did on October 7th. Hamas’ goal was to commit genocide and our heroic forces are now striving to eliminate the barbaric terrorist organizations, on all fronts."

Akunis emphasized, "Israel is fighting not only for itself, but for the entire Western world. We are building a new Middle East."