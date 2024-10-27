Channel 13 news correspondent and reservist Roi Yenovsky shared footage sent to him by his comrades who are fighting in Jabaliya from buildings he recognizes from the fighting in May last year, about six months ago.

"One year to the day since entering Gaza, I am receiving videos tonight from friends in buildings I was in in Jabaliya in May." Yanovsky wrote, adding: "We went in, we came out and Hamas started to come back".

He shared his frustration: "To look at the pictures makes you want to bang your head against the wall. There is no reason to pull troops out of areas that have been captured and cleansed before a new civil administration is in place and without the beginning of a coherent plan for the day after."

The military correspondent of the website 'Mako' Shai Levi responded to him: "It was easy to see coming. There are many other places like this (Khan Yunis, for instance) and there was no way to keep the IDF permanently in all those places. In the end it always comes back to strategy and a political level. When it is not there, the IDF will return there again and again, the 11th, 12th, 13th time."

Journalist Avivad Glickman responded: "That is how it will be until Netanyahu stops being afraid of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. IDF soldiers will continue to be killed and injured because the government of Israel is a government of extremists of messianic fanatics and our prime minister is only interested in his political survival."

The media personality Attila Shompelvi wrote: "Because of petty politics. Because of hollow leadership. Because of incompetence. Because of cowardice. Because of insensitivity and indifference. Because of the cheapening of human life. Because of their detachment. People will continue to die. For nothing. For petty politics. For survival. For a whole year the incompetent did not build a plan for the day after. But there is a plan: to spill more Israeli blood in futile battles."

The Tzohar organization responded: "Even if they drafted another million Haredim, it would not be possible to win with senior security officials who do not want to win. A senior command with a Jewish mindset is required."