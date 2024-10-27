On Friday, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, the commander of Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil area.

A day later, directed by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated his successor. Additionally, Hezbollah's head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area was eliminated in the strike.

These terrorists directed and carried out numerous terror attacks from the Bint Jbeil area including launching anti-tank missiles toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against Hezbollah terrorists and commanders in defense of the citizens of Israel," the military stated.