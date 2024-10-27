Shafir governor Adir Naaman announced this morning (Sunday) that the soldier Malachi Yehuda Harari from Even Shmuel succumbed to his injuries days after being wounded in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Naaman wrote: "We received more painful news this morning. Regrettably, the dear soldier, Malachi Yehuda, son of Tal and Liora Harari from Even Shmuel, did not survive a serious injury sustained in Gaza, and this morning he passed away."

He shared that "Throughout the past few days since the injury, he underwent a series of surgeries, in an attempt to stabilize his condition and save him from life-threatening danger, but unfortunately, all this did not help. Thanks to the thousands who joined in prayers and tore open the gates of heaven for his recovery. We accept with pain and submission God's harsh decree."

"On behalf of all the residents of the Shafir Regional Council, I send condolences to the dear Harari family, the beloved parents, and all the family members. There are no words to describe the magnitude of the pain and sorrow we feel this morning, as we bring to eternal rest another son of the council who fought bravely and fell in this bitter war for existence. May you know no more sorrow, and may your comfort come from heaven."

Yesterday, Naaman reported on the fall of Captain Eliav Abitbol, a resident of the region, in Lebanon. "After a painful and tumultuous holiday where we lost 13 of our best sons, we are sadly informed this evening of another painful loss to the council: Captain Eliav Abitbul was killed in action in Lebanon, standing heroically in the mission of defending the homeland," he wrote.

"There are no words that can describe the magnitude of the sorrow and pain we all feel at this time. Our hearts go out to his dear wife, Tal, and their four children, who now bear the weight of the unimaginable bereavement and loss. On behalf of all the residents of the Shafir Regional Council, we embrace you and send deep condolences to you and the entire Abitbul family. May you know no more sorrow, and may you be comforted from heaven."

This morning, the names of four soldiers from the 8207th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon) who had been killed in action in Lebanon were cleared for publication:

Captain (res.) Rabbi Avraham Yosef Goldberg, aged 43, from Jerusalem, a Military Rabbi

Master Sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, aged 30, from Jerusalem.

Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, aged 29, from Haifa, a Platoon Commander.

Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, aged 36, from Eitan, a Company Deputy Commander.

Rabbi Avi Goldberg left behind his wife Rachel and children - Yehuda, Shira, Talia, Hadass, Elishiv, Hillel, Reut, and Naveh.

Captain Chayut, a resident of Neve Sha'anan in Haifa, will be laid to rest at 13:00 at the Haifa Military Cemetery. Buses will leave at 12:00 from the Rambam Center in Neve Sha'anan. The family will mourn him at 16 Zion Street.

Chief Warrant Officer Elmalich, a resident of Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem, will be laid to rest at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery at 16:15. The family will mourn him at 37/27 Harry Truman Street in Jerusalem.