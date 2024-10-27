Some Persian Gulf states informed Israel in the days before the Israeli attack on Iran that they would not agree to the use of their airspace for that purpose.

Kan reports that those states were concerned that Iran would act against them if they allowed their airspace to be used, as Iran publicly warned.

One of the Gulf states that was involved in the American preparations for the Israeli attack was Qatar.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the country last week, also addressed the issue of the Israeli attack on Iran in his meetings with senior Qatari officials and discussed with them what would happen if Iran chose to retaliate against Israel.

Qatar is home to the Al Udeid military base, which is the largest American military base in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 soldiers.

Yesterday, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait condemned the Israeli attack.

The attack on Iran made use of capabilities built over two decades. Israeli analysts believe that Iran will need a whole year to restore its rocket capabilities following the attack.

Israel attacked about 20 targets in Iran over several hours. The IDF stated that the targets were military facilities, including missile production facilities that posed a threat to Israel and a surface-to-air missile array intended to limit the freedom of action of the Air Force.