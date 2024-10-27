Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, Since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations

First, they leaked top-secret intelligence to interfere with the Jewish State's execution of an attack on Iran.

Bad enough.

Saturday morning, the Biden team risked the lives of our pilots by revealing our targets mid-operation!

It was reported that we gave the Biden team a heads-up six hours before the

attack on Iran.

As soon as we started, Biden's people began calling reporters.

An American official with knowledge of Israel's plans told The Washington Post - while much of the operation was still underway - that missile manufacturing facilities were the targets.

Biden's team couldn't wait for our pilots to return safely?

If our leaders have eyes in their heads, today's attack wasn't just about leveling scores.

Starting November 7 (when it is dawn in Tehran it is 6:20 PM the previous day in Alaska), we'll have an opportunity to secure our future as the Iranians scramble to restore their air defenses and get solid-fuel mixers from China.

And before Hezbollah rearms with precision missiles.

If Blinken pursues a post-election Chapter VII UN Security Council Resolution mandating a ceasefire, with harsh penalties for non-compliance, we must preempt it.

We simply can't afford to give the Biden team another heads-up.

At best, to avoid mishaps with American jets in the region, we can provide the wrong target details.

Yes, it's depressing that this is our relationship with the Biden team.

But we have to play the cards we have.