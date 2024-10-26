We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
Parashat Bereishit
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Questions
1. If the Torah is a sefer of mitzvot, why does the Torah start with Creation and not the first mitzvah?
2. How does Rashi's answer that G-d gave the Land to Am Yisrael answer the question?
Answer
Just like the correct location and requirements are needed for the vineyard to grow grapes properly, also the Land of Israel and fulfilling mitzvot are necessary for Am Yisrael.
Gemara Sanhedrin 98a
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Question
Why does fruit growing on the trees in Eretz Yisrael indicate the Geula and not something more spiritual?
Answers
1. Am Yisrael is developing. As with an infant, physical development precedes spiritual development.
2. Am Yisrael is learning Torah, therefore God sees to it that the nation’s physical condition is positive.
3. Am Yisrael's progress is evident in the physical condition of Eretz Yisrael.
Location of the Week
Written by: David Magence
Reish Lakish, one of the great Amoraim of Eretz Yisrael (3rd century CE) expressed his opinion that if the Garden of Eden is located within Eretz Yisrael, its entrance is Beit She'an. Reish Lakish's reasoning is the fact that Beit She'an is a very fertile area. Rashi comments that Beit She'an produces the sweetest fruit grown in the Land of Israel. [Gemara Bavli, Mesechet Eruvin 19a]
Beit She'an is an important archeological site, whose major features include: a theater (used for drama and comedy performances), an amphitheater (used for gladiatorial combat), the largest ancient bath house uncovered in Israel and the remains of the main streets, dating to the Roman and Byzantine periods.
Rising above the ruins from these later periods is Tel Beit She'an, the site of Biblical Bet She'an, which yielded no fewer than eighteen separate strata of settlement, over the course of thirty centuries.
