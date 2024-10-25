Arutz Sheva-Israel National News photographer Yosef Mizrahi embedded with IDF troops in southern Lebanon this week and captured the destruction after weeks of IDF operations in the region and spoke to the troops in the field.

Karmi, the commander of the 55th Brigade's 71st Battalion, spoke to Arutz Sheva and said that in light of Hezbollah's threats, they expected to find a more determined enemy. "We didn't find a brave enemy like they threatened and said. When we came they fled and now we are chasing them and taking the capabilities that they left behind."

One of the troops asked to send a message to his family: "I know that it's very very tough, but so the kids in Misgav could also play like you play in central Israel, everyone needs to do their part and hope that during the next holidays, we could celebrate together."

credit: יוסף מזרחי/ערוץ 7

