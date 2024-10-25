The lowest temperatures for October in the coastal plain in 33 years were recorded overnight between Thursday and Friday according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

The Beit Gamliel measured a low temperature of only 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit), the lowest since October 1991.

Friday will see a slight increase in temperatures and it will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be higher than average in the coastal plain. During the morning there will be eastern winds in the northern and central mountains. During the night it will be clear.

On Saturday temperatures will rise slightly in the mountains and the interior of the country. It will be clear, During the morning there will be eastern winds in the northern mountains. In the afternoon, northerly winds will pick up along the coast.

Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy. During the morning there will be eastern winds in the northern mountains. There will be a slight rise in temperatures. In the afternoon, northerly winds will pick up along the coast.