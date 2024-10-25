Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of mourning the death of a Nukhba Force terrorist who commanded the assault on a bomb shelter in which multiple civilians were murdered and kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

Last night, Guterres wrote on X, "In the central Gaza Strip, a strike took the life of yet another one of our @UNRWA colleagues."

Guterres' post appeared to reference the elimination of Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade. Mohammad Abu Itiwi has also been employed by UNRWA since July 2022.

On October 7th, Mohammad Abu Itiwi was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians. Abu Itiwi led the murderous attack on the bomb shelter on Route 232 in the area of Re'im in southern Israel and threw grenades into the shelter.

Throughout the war, Abu Itiwi directed and carried out numerous attacks on IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Following the incident, representatives of COGAT solicited clarifications from senior officials in the UN and international community and requested an urgent investigation into the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7th Massacre.

Foreign Minister Katz wrote on X on Friday, "UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, declared persona non grata in Israel, has reached new heights of hypocrisy and insensitivity. Last night, he lamented the elimination of their "UNRWA colleague" by IDF forces in Gaza."

"Who exactly is he mourning? Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a commander in the Nukhba Unit of the Al-Bureij Battalion, who led the massacre in the shelter in Re’im on October 7, and whose details were exposed yesterday by the IDF spokesperson. Guterres and UNRWA are complicit in war crimes," Katz wrote.