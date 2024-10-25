The State Prosecutor's Office today filed an indictment in the Haifa District Court against seven residents of Haifa and the north, who ran an Iranian espionage ring for about two years, accusing them of security offenses of aiding the enemy in war and transmitting information to the enemy, and requested to detain them until the end of proceedings.

The intensive investigation that began with the disclosure of the affair revealed that the defendants were operating within an organized cell recruited by an Iranian agent, and were engaged in lengthy period of about two years in gathering information and photographing military facilities and bases, including Nevatim and Ramat David Air Force bases, Kirya camp in Tel Aviv, Iron Dome sites, and more.

The full indictm

The central defendant and the head of the cell is Azis Nisanov (43), who was in contact with the Iranian handlers, and worked to recruit more members into the cell.

The second defendant is Alexander Sadikov (58), who served as Nisanov's deputy, and was responsible for the actual management of the cell and distribution of tasks and payment among its members. The third defendant is a minor who served as the main executor of the photographing tasks and sending the products to the Iranian handlers.

Another minor defendant was involved in photographing tasks, sending products, and receiving money from the Iranian agent. The other defendants in the affair are Yigal Nisan (20), the son of the defendant Nisanov, Viacheslav Gushchin (46), and Yevgeny Yoffe (47) from Nof HaGalil.

The seven defendants carried out missions for the Iranians. The missions are divided into three main tracks: collection against sensitive facilities in the State of Israel, against military bases, and against human targets - all for the purpose of Iranian harm.

According to the facts of the indictment, in the past two years, the defendants performed numerous tasks for a person identifying as Elan Agayev, on behalf of Iranian intelligence officials, and another foreign agent nicknamed "Orhan". The two operatives were in constant contact with the defendants and recruited them for various missions aimed at collecting intelligence for Iran, including photographing and collecting information on civilian infrastructures, military bases, defense systems, and IDF weapons systems, as well as tracking different individuals.

The defendants carried out hundreds of tasks of photographing bases, including Nevatim, Ramat David, Tel Nof, Palmachim Air Force bases, Meron and Mitzpe Ramon, as well as bases in Be'er Tuvia, Kiryat Gat, Emek Hefer, Glilot compound, and others.

In addition, the defendants photographed, according to Iranian handlers' instructions, Iron Dome systems in Haifa and Krayot areas, Haifa Government Complex, Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat ports, Hadera power station, and the IDF observation balloon at Golani Junction area.

Among other missions, there was a task of photographing Nevatim Airbase on 14.4.24, a day after the Iranian attack that hit the base. The Iranian handlers sent the defendants the site locations to photograph, including maps, aerial photos, and exact coordinates, and sometimes even the location from which to photograph.

The Iranian handlers also sent the minor defendant coordinates of several military bases and strategic sites for future photography tasks, including the Golani Basic Training Camp and a pinpoint location of the dining hall in the base, Rafael's David Institute, and more.

Nisanov was asked to inquire about a specialist in gas engineering and Caucasus issues from the University of Haifa, whose lectures regarding Iran are published online. Among other things, he was asked to find out details about her relatives, her vehicle, her schedule, and more.

Additionally, in case they were caught photographing at prohibited sites, Nisanov created a cover story for the cell as if they were tour guides.

In return for completing the tasks, the defendants received payment and reimbursement ranging from $500 to $1,200 for each task. The total payment they received amounted to $300,000, which was divided among the cell members.

The State Prosecutor's Office emphasizes that this is one of the most severe cases of security offenses uncovered in the State of Israel, committed by Israeli citizens fully aware that they were acting against the state's security and for the benefit of Iran, while Israel is fighting hard on several fronts.

In light of this, the investigation of the affair was closely accompanied by prosecutors over several weeks, who submitted the indictment and led by the head of the security team at the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office, Attorney Sheli Zaeevi-Barzilai.