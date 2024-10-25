Rabbi Raphael Katzis former Rosh Kollel in Johannesburg (1998-2002), currently Rav of Beit Knesset Hechadash, Netanya

The Ramban [Torat Hashem Temima; chapter 7] writes that most of the mysteries of creation are encapsulated in parshat Bereishit, - so caution must be taken, not to understand the parasha on a simplistic level.

What can we learn from the Torah's description of the "Tree of Life" situated in "the midst of the garden", in the centre of the garden?

The "Pardes Yosef" explains that here is an allusion to the Rambam's principle [Shemona Perakim- introductory chapters to pirkei avot] that a man must follow the middle path, the "centre" (as defined by Torah) and not live by extremes.

This however applies to someone who is "straight" similar to Adam's position before he sinned. For a 'baal teshuvah', the middle path is not always suitable and as a temporary measure, he needs to adopt extreme measures, so as to regain his spiritual and emotional equilibrium.

The Rambam Shemona Perakim chapter four, gives an example of a person with a stingy or miserly disposition. He has to train himself, for an extended period, to doing acts of generosity beyond the standard of giving. If the standard was to give four coins daily; he should give five.

The statement of our sages': "In the place that 'baalei teshuvah' stand, there, the 'completely righteous' cannot stand", [Berachot 34b.]- is usually explained that the level of a 'baal teshuva', is higher than that of a completely righteous person. . The Rambam Hilchot Teshuva 7:4 explains; because a 'Baal teshuvah' constantly exerts effort in subduing his evil inclination to which he previously succumbed.

However, in light of the Pardes Yosef, the statement could mean that 'baalei teshuva' stand in a different place to the righteous not necessarily because they are higher, rather that they have a different way and path to serve Hashem than the 'tzadik gamur'. The completely righteous occupy the centre; the 'baalei teshuva' occupy the sides!

Whereas the Rambam's statement in hilkhot teshuva encourages the baal teshuva no to despair - because his level is higher than a 'tzadik gamur'. The Pardes Yosef's comment (echoing Rambam in Shemona Perakim) serves as guide and directive [Cf. Meshech chochmah on the mitzvah of teshuva], to the path a 'baal teshuva' should follow in consolidating his return.