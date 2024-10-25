Israel has not had and does not have a war with the people of Iran. Generally, the Iranian historical nation also has no enmity or war with Israelis. The Islamic caliphate of the Shiite Jurist (Velayat-e-Faqih) is seeking a civilizational war with Israel and wants to destroy the West, civilization, and modernity with savagery and Islamic terrorism.

Regrettably, the Iranian people are also victims of vicious and barbaric rulers who have tied the name of civilized Iran and monarchy to Islamic terrorism for 45 years. After the collapse of the mullahs' regime, this shame will remain for the name of Iran due to crimes, oppression, and savagery. Only gradually will the Iranian nation be able restore the name of Iran to its historical credit and reputation.

In the public opinion of patriotic Iranians, no one is with the mullah’s regime, and no one has been or is seeking war. But the warmongering mullah and criminal ayatollahs, from the very first day, based the destructive ideology of Khomeinism on terrorism, terror, horror, and destruction. And Israel has no choice but to break the bones of the Iranian regime for its own survival and existence, fighting a warmongering ideological regime that has so far fired hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel and incited thousands of Islamic terrorists against the innocent people of Israel under different names - and cunningly so.

The leader responsible for this destruction and turmoil in the Middle East region is none other than a savage and arrogant mullah named Ali Khamenei, who is willing to sacrifice all of Iran and Iranians for his absurd ideology. Khamenei is someone who has translated the book of the father of Islamic terrorism (Sayyid Qutb) into Persian, and the terrorist organization of the Muslim Brotherhood is among his supporters. Khamenei is someone for whom homeland, nation, and country have no importance; he is an agent of the country's destruction.

Otherwise, Israel has not had and does not have a war with the Iranian nation and the country of Iran, while for Khamenei, only the transnational network of Islamic terrorism and the Shiite crescent are important.

In response to the terrorist and missile attacks of the Islamic Republic, there are several options before Mossad and Israel government:

Do not reaction forcefully now, but over a short time, cut off the terrorist arms of the Islamic Republic in ways that are hard to trace to Israel.

Eliminate the officials of the Islamic Republic and target the hated and corrupt military and political villains and thugs within the Velayat-e-Faqih who have taken a historical nation hostage. Perhaps a few days of propaganda excitement and political mourning will be provided, but no one will shed a tear for Islamic terrorists, and it may even cause the Iranian nation to rise against their own thugs and remove the shadow of war from their beloved land - because this war is not the war of the Iranian nation and Israel, it is the war and savagery of the Islamic Republic regime. And the elimination of any of the terrorist officials of the Islamic Republic will certainly cause the Iranian nation joy, as will the humiliation of the religious dictatorship.

Weakening power in the structure of the Islamic Republic has a sweet fruit, and that is a new regional order that can bring stability and security in its wake. The disintegration of the Islamic Republic is also one of the wishes for the states of the Persian Gulf region, which are Israel's new allies. Just as no one shed a tear for Haniyeh and Nasrallah, the elimination of Khamenei and the villains of the IRGC and MOIS or Quds Force will have no result other than a wave of pride. Destroy nuclear and chemical facilities and electrical and military infrastructure and economic mafias of the Revolutionary Guards. The only playing card of the Islamic Republic is this Islamic terrorist network under the name of Islamic resistance, but certainly, the terrorist mullah, without nuclear weapons, will be a paper tiger at best. Twice this savage and delusional and warmongering regime in Iran has fired hundreds of missiles against Israel, if it had an atomic bomb, it would certainly have fired that too, and if it has it, it will certainly fire it too. Basically, the Shiite mullah feels no shame at crime and savagery.

The Islamic Republic, by provoking its translational terrorist networks and increasing tension, has been openly seeking a full-scale war for years, but the world closed its eyes and ears to seeing and hearing the realities, and today, little by little and without a doubt, America's door will be opened to the fateful dispute.

It has become clear to the military and intelligence institutions of America and Israel that the Islamic Republic has neither military nor real intelligence capability. It does not have the courage and ability to face military confrontation, and certainly China and Russia will not throw themselves in for the sake of savage mullahs with America and the West and Israel.

Israel is forced to seriously terminate this threat and cancerous tumor. Both Democrats and Republicans in America will stand behind Israel, and American security and military institutions have also suffered hundreds of casualties and victims due to the warmongering of the terrorist loving mullahs since 1979, but the White House has never had the bravery to openly express desire for regime change in Iran. Saying this phrase has always been among the forbidden words or taboos in Washington, although American military and inetelligence commanders are also in daily contact with Israel and know that peaceful coexistence with the Shiite mullah is not possible.

Israel has a better understanding of the essence of the mullahs' republic. It knows that it has only remained based on the three principles of foreign propaganda, internal repression, and foreign servitude. Mossad also does not adjust its strategy for the arena of Democrats and Republicans elections, they know that this government in Tehran is anti-human, anti-peace, anti-stability, and anti-tranquility. To guarantee survival, Israel has no choice but to remove this threat, and the Islamic Republic is also a weak, mafia-like, corrupt, isolated, hated government without popular support. The terrible leak of Israel's plans is only a temporary setback and frees Israel from having to tell its new plans to its friends.

The fall of the Islamic Republic is more possible now than at any other moment in history. The intensity of Israel's military attack will change the equations in the Middle East. And the more the display of humiliation and inability of the Islamic Republic, the more the flame of internal uprisings in Iran will be. Of course, no one asks Israel to determine the leadership of the movement. The Iranian nation will choose their desired government themselves, but in the current situation, the primary goal of the Iranian nation and Israel is the destruction of the mullahs' regime. In these sensitive historical days, Israel is a partner of the distressed and anxious and waiting Iranian nation.

It is a golden opportunity that history has given to Israel to address concerns about the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. From Netanyahu's meeting with the Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, and then the message to the Iranian nation last week, it showed that Israel has purposefully and with a plan and strategy entered this game. And it will certainly destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear program at the current historical juncture, and it may be the only historical opportunity for Israel!

With the destruction of military and nuclear facilities, and the elimination of Islamic Republic officials, the Islamic Republic will disappear like snow in summer. A large part of the Iranian people will finish the work with a national uprising. After breaking the terrorist arms of the Islamic Republic in the region - such as Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis and Hashd al-Shaabi - this government with the illusion of a nuclear program will not get anywhere.

Surely, the Israeli intelligence agencies know that the situation of the Islamic Republic is not good, and the life glass of this regime can break at any moment.