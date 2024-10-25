The IAF eliminated the terrorist Abbas Adnan Moslem, the Commander of the Aitaroun area in Hezbollah’s Radwan unit. Moslem was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 200 terror targets in southern Lebanon.

In addition, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell planting an ambush and fired toward them, eliminating them. Moreover, the troops located a loaded Kornet missile launcher and dismantled it.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue their operational activity in the area of Jabaliya and have eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and located numerous weapons over the past day.

During activity in the area, the troops identified a rigged vehicle and several terrorists adjacent to it. Following the identification, the troops struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Furthermore, IDF troops conducted targeted raids in the central Gaza Strip and over the past day have eliminated a number of terrorists from the air and ground and dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites and a launch post.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists from the air and ground and dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites over the past day.