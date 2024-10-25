It is difficult not to give in to pessimism, as the great Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, author of “2084”, does when he says this week: “Islam is preparing to conquer France”.

The environmentalist municipality of the city of Strasbourg, which houses one of the two wings of the European Parliament, the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe, has decided to turn off the cathedral’s lights at 11 pm “to save energy and money”.

Every evening since the end of August, Strasbourg Cathedral has been in darkness. The green municipality has decided to immerse the religious building in darkness to be “exemplary at a time when efforts to reduce energy consumption are being asked of all citizens”.

Strasbourg Cathedral, whose construction began in 1176, is the fifth tallest in the world. A jewel of Gothic art with light filtering through the stained glass windows, the historiated portal and the famous “Pillar of the Angels”, which Victor Hugo called “a marvel of grandeur and grace”.

An exemplary story.

The same city council of Strasbourg has, in fact, arranged for the financing of 2.5 million euros for the construction of an immense Turkish mosque at the behest of the Green mayor Jeanne Barseghian.



That means 44 meters high for the minarets, 28 domes, a prayer room for 3,000 faithful and another outdoor space for 2,500 people, "the largest mosque in Europe" had a subsidy of 2.5 million and financial help from Qatar, a country whose royal house is in tears these hours for the killing of the head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.

The mosque financed by the city of Strasbourg is built by a country, Erdogan's Turkey, which makes no secret of wanting to Islamize Europe.

Where does the mentality come from that leads them to cut the cathedral lighting to save 1,728 euros a month, when they vote for a subsidy of 2.5 million euros for the construction of the Islamist Eyyub Sultan mosque in the city? There are no logical or rational explanations: the only answer is submission.

This summer, the city of Metz donated €490,000 for the construction of the new mosque. Three years ago, the first stone was laid for a gigantic building of 5,649 m2, equipped with a museum for immigration and an institute for the Arab world, with a 34-meter minaret that can accommodate 1,500 Muslims.

In Clichy, where Muslims have been praying in the street for years in the face of secularism, the Great Mosque will open: €270,000 in subsidies from the municipality.

In Strasbourg there is not only the Great Mosque designed by the Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi (the same one who built the Great Mosque of Rome) and financed by Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The Great Mosque has already received funds from municipal and regional governments.

Strasbourg today has 22 mosques.

Boualem Sansal said that “France has made agreements with the Islamists: there were 10 mosques once, today there are 3,000”.

And currently, more than 410 new mosques are being built. Some are already under construction, others are raising the necessary funds. It is not difficult to understand why there are already more Muslim believers than Catholics.

After October 7, the city of Strasbourg removed the Israeli flag raised in solidarity with the victims of Islamic terrorism after just 36 hours.

Happy submission!