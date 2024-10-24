Are there areas in Israel that have been quiet since October 7th? A survey conducted recently found five areas in the south where not even a single alarm has been sounded since the beginning of the war.

Dr. Yuval Harpaz, neuroscientist and data analyst at InnerEye, analyzed the alarm data for Channel 12 News and found that five areas have not had any alarms at all: Kibbutz Elifaz, Timna Park in the southern Arava, Kibbutz Samar, Arandal Ranch, Shaharut Hotel in the Eilot region and Ezuz in Nitsana.

"Everything around here is desert, who would bother firing here?" says Eyal Hirschfeld, a resident of Ezuz and owner of B&Bs in the area, noting that there are no safe rooms in his house or other houses in their village.

Despite the relative calm, Hirschfeld emphasizes: "We are always on standby. I am on the first response team, because we are close to the border, so we have a sense of responsibility."

Because of the quiet in the region, it has become a refuge for many visitors. "There is an influx of vacationers here," said Hirschfeld.

Data shows that other than these five locations, there are another 18 areas, mainly in the Arava, where only one alarm has been sounded since the outbreak of the war.