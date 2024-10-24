Two men were moderately injured on Thursday morning, Simchat Torah, during a barrage of 50 missiles fired from Lebanon to the Nahariya region.

Two others were lightly injured and all four were taken to the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya. A short while later, Hezbollah fired another 30 missiles to the Safed region and two to the Acre region, totalling 100 rockets since midnight.

Lebanon reported that four people, including a mayor, were killed in two separate attacked of a motorbike and vehicle in the southern areas of the country.

A house in Moshav Netiv Hashayara near Nahariya suffered a direct hit from a rocket this morning. The moshav spokeswoman, Ofir Markovich, said: "This morning, the moshav was attacked with a large barrage, causing a power outage in most of the local houses. One house was heavily damaged and luckily the owner of the house was not at home and no one was hurt."

On Thursday, the IDF continued targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Over the past day, IDF forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and Air Force fighter jets attacked more than 160 Hezbollah targets.

The IDF spokesman announced that the IDF attacked a terrorist from the Hezbollah air unit who had launched an unmanned aircraft towards Israel, hitting both the launcher and the terrorist.

The IDF also announced that during the day the Air Force, in cooperation with the Northern Command, attacked dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory, including: missile launchers, weapons warehouses, and Hezbollah military buildings.