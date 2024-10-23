Brigadier General Daniel Hagari. the IDF spokesman, sent an angry letter to the management of Channel 14 following the publication of a video against Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on the program "The Patriots".

The letter was also sent to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Communications.

The letter stated: "It is unacceptable for a media channel in the State of Israel to allow a platform for inciting content against the IDF during wartime".

"This is crossing a red line, intentional incitement, and degrading of the IDF and its commanders during wartime. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Channel 14 has behaved this way towards the IDF. We expect an immediate cessation of the incitement," Hagari wrote.

He noted that the IDF does not "fear criticism" and that the military "has received and endured extensive criticism from all media outlets in Israel," but the video is "crossing a red line".