The IDF announced that the 205th Reserve Brigade continues its limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon under the command of Division 146. In recent days, the brigade's troops have located and dismantled dozens of tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure, eliminated dozens of terrorists, and located large quantities of weapons.

During the activity in the area, the soldiers located a weapons storage facility containing grenade launchers, shoulder-fired missiles, RPGs, combat vests, Kornet missiles, and other weapons that were hidden in a mosque in the heart of a civilian neighborhood. All the weapons that were found were seized and dismantled.

The brigade's soldiers were mobilized for combat in the northern arena after being mobilized several times over the past year for operations in the Gaza Strip and for defensive battles in the north.