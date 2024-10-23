Arutz Sheva - Israel National News joined Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and met with the soldiers fighting to destroy Hezbollah's infrastructure and eliminate the terror elements in the area.

In the special coverage that will be broadcast on Arutz Sheva - Israel National News next Friday, Battalion 75 commander, Lt. Col. Ron Siag, talks about the importance of the mission in light of the threat being revealed in the area.

"As a battalion commander, I came to destroy the enemy's infrastructure and eliminate what could threaten the State of Israel and the residents of the north," says Siag and emphasizes that especially after seeing the evacuees from the area starting from October 8, he feels "a sublime feeling of pride in my soldiers."

"Everything you see here in this area is not innocent, in every second house here we found weapons caches," Siag emphasizes.