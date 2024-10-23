A year after the massacre: Hundreds came last night (Wednesday) to the Supernova festival site near Kibbutz Re'im for the Hosha'ana Rabbah service to conclude Sukkot. The service included a night of Torah study with the participation of the public, families of hostages, and bereaved families.

The event was organized by families of the Tikvah Forum, whose children were taken to Gaza a year ago, and the Aylet Hashachar Association.

The forum stated that "At the place where the terrible massacre occurred a year ago, now sounds of Torah study and prayer are heard. We are learning here because this is the strongest Zionist and Jewish response, we miss our dear ones and pray here and study for them. We light more light where they tried to darken."

The families added that they pray and hope for the swift return of all the hostages.