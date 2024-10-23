Hamas is appealing to every factor possible to assist it in its effort to curb Israel's military moves in the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist organization said in a statement published Tuesday that "Arab and Islamic helplessness" is a factor that encourages the "Zionist enemy" to continue the war. In addition, Hamas called on the Arab and Islamic world to make use of their capabilities to "harm the enemy" and curb its military moves.

Hamas also demanded that the Islamic countries urgently call for a meeting of the UN Security Council and press for the approval of a resolution calling to "stop the aggression and protect our people from the massacres".

Hamas also demanded that the UN Secretary-General act to stop the "total annihilation in the northern Gaza Strip" and called on the Arab and Islamic public and the free people of the world to escalate their activities against Israel, including laying siege to Israeli embassies and pressuring Western governments to help the Palestinian Arabs.

"The world, which stands humbly when it mentions the crime of the Holocaust, which it did not see with its own eyes, must respond today to the new Holocaust, which it sees live and directly," noted Hamas.