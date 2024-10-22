The seven Iranians suspected of espionage admitted during their investigation that their motive for spying for Iran was nationalistic and not economic, according to interviews held on Tuesday on Kan News.

One of the suspects said: "I wanted to gain their trust so that they would continue assigning me tasks, I didn't do it for the money. I am not lacking money. I wanted to do it for Iran. Iran is Israel's enemy."

He added: "I knew that everything that we were doing was for the benefit of harming Israel. The agent explicitly told me that some of the missions would remain confidential, but some would have public media coverage."

The seven are all Israeli citizens, who also have Azerbaijani citizenship. Some immigrated to Israel from Azerbaijan and others were born in Israel, including one who defected from the army and two minors.

The seven are also suspected of photographing and collecting information of IDF bases and military facilities, including the Air Force bases in Nevatim and Ramat David, the Kiriya IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv and Iron Dome battery sites. They are also suspected of conveying information about ports and energy infrastructure, such as the power plant in Hadera. They received maps of strategic sites, including the Golani training base, from their operators. According to the police, some of the targets that were photographed and sent to Iran were used in the missile attack on Israel.