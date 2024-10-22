Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting, which lasted two and a half hours, was "friendly and fruitful." Following the one-on-one meeting, the two met with the professional echelons from the two nations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Iranian threat and the need for the two countries to unite against it. The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary of State for the US's support in the struggle against the Iranian axis.

Netanyahu updated Blinken on the IDF's operation in Lebanon and the need to lead security and diplomatic changes in the north which would allow Israel to return its citizens to their homes.

The Secretary expressed the US's deep shock over Hezbollah's attempt to assassinate the Israeli Prime Minister and made it clear that it was an extreme and unwonted incident. The Prime Minister thanked Blinken and noted that the matter had dramatic significance and could not be ignored.

The two also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and Israel's efforts to bring the hostages home.

Secretary Blinken underscored the need to capitalize on Israel’s successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

The sides discussed the post-war governmental framework in Gaza. Netanyahu emphasized that the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could positively impact the return of the hostages, obtaining the war's objectives, and the day after the war.

Blinken discussed the importance of charting a new path forward in the post-conflict period that allows Palestinians to rebuild their lives and provides governance, security, and reconstruction for Gaza.

The Secretary emphasized the need for Israel to take additional steps to increase and sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure that assistance reaches civilians throughout Gaza.