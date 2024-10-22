Over the past day (Tuesday), the IAF struck approximately ten command and control centers belonging to various Hezbollah military units, including command centers of the Radwan Forces, in the area of Al Housh in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the Hezbollah terrorist organization advanced terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and IDF troops from these command and control centers.

The IDF noted that Hezbollah has been systematically abusing civilian infrastructure throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, endangering Lebanese civilians.

The military stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings issued via different platforms to the civilian population in the area, using precise munitions, and leveraging aerial surveillance.

"These strikes are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's terror infrastructure, its military capabilities, and its ability to rebuild," the IDF stated.