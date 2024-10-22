The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, conducted a situational assessment on Monday in the Gaza Strip with the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and other commanders.

Following the death of the Commanding Officer of the 401st Brigade, COL Ahsan Daxa, MG Finkelman spoke with the combat commanders and the combat teams on the ground about Ahsan’s leadership, the significance of leading from the front, the operational achievements in the Jabaliya area, and the combat developments.

“A leading officer, one of our best field commanders. Just a short distance from here, I presented him with the brigade patch and wished him success. Within hours, he led the brigade's first operation in Rafah at Tel al-Sultan," MG Finkelman said of COL Ahsan Daxa.

"Today, we can also say that those operations, that effort, created the conditions that ultimately led to the elimination of Sinwar. We will always remember him and his legacy, and his legacy to you, and us, is clear: to continue the missions, not to stop, to see through the pain, and the pain is immense for all of us, to do so with clarity and determination. Until the mission [is complete], until victory. Here in Jabaliya and wherever the 401st Brigade or any force of the Southern Command is required,” he added.