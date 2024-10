A press conference with the spokesman of Hezbollah was cut short on Tuesday after the IDF Arabic Language Spokesman warned that the IDF was about to conduct a heavy strike on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

As the spokesman spoke, reporters began to retrieve their microphones in order to leave the area.

The spokesman could be heard saying: "The bombings don't scare us, so how will the threats scare us?" At that point, he too is seen standing up to leave and the camera cuts back to the studio.