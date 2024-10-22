A 20-year-old young woman and a 17-year-old girl were shot dead Monday night at a house in Kafr Qassem. Another 17-year-old boy was critically injured.

The critically injured was evacuated by MDA team to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, while under resuscitation.

MDA paramedic Liz Gorel said: "We arrived quickly at the scene and were led to the house, where we saw a boy and a girl about 17 years old and a young woman about 20 with penetrating injuries. The two young women were unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse. We provided them with medical treatment and urgently evacuated them to a hospital while continuing resuscitation operations. The boy was semi-conscious and also suffered from penetrating injuries. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."

United Hatzalah medic Elchanan Rosenstein added: "When I arrived at the scene with an MDA ambulance that I staff, I found two unconscious young women aged 20 and 17, without pulse and not breathing, with penetrating injuries to their bodies after being injured in a violent event. Together with MDA medics and paramedics, we performed advanced resuscitation on them, and they were evacuated while continuing resuscitation efforts to receive treatment in the trauma room at the hospital. We also provided initial medical treatment to a 17-year-old young man, semi-conscious with penetrating injuries to his body, and evacuated him in serious condition for further treatment at the hospital."

The murder victims are residents of Ramle, members of the same family. A preliminary police investigation reveals that unknown assailants arrived by car to the house where the family was visiting and opened fire. The background to the event is criminal.

One of the directions being examined in the investigation is that the shooting was carried out as revenge for the criminal attack in Ramle last month, in which four people were murdered: Dua Abu Khalwa, 50 years old, and her two children, Sila Abu Khalwa, five years old, and Muhammad Abu Khalwa, 10 years old. Another murder victim is their family relative, Walin Mugrabi, 15 years old.

The murdered woman's one-month-old infant son was critically injured and hospitalized at Assaf Harofeh Hospital. Eight passersby were injured with varying degrees of severity, five of them moderately injured.