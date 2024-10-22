Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann, aged 21 from Mitzpe Yericho, fell in an accident near Gaza, the IDF reported.

Mann, 21, served in the 50th Battalion, Nahal Brigade, and fell during an operational vehicle accident adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Dina, and three siblings: Avigayil, Moria, and Akiva, the Binyamin Regional Council said in its announcement.

"The town of Mitzpe Yericho and the staff of the Council stand with the family during this difficult period," the notice added.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said, "We bow our heads after this great loss, and we embrace the dear parents and siblings. We feel the enormous and difficult price of the renewal of the State of Israel. We will not weaken."

"We will continue with our heads held high, to complete victory, in the merit of Yishai and his friends, and in the merit of the Mann family and the other heroic families."