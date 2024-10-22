אנו נרגשים לבשר כי במחזור הבא (החל משבוע בראשית) נכלול קטע מעניין על מיקום בארץ ישראל.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman
During the holiday of Sukkot, one lives in a Sukkah and during the time of the Beit Hamikdash, 70 bulls were sacrificed for the 70 nations.
Question
What is the significance of these two actions in the Sukkot Holiday?
Answer
Living in a sukkah, a temporary home, shows Am Yisrael's faith in G-d. The sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash were to rectify the sin of the Tower of Bavel, because the nations had rebelled against God.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara teaches that in the future, God will host a banquet for the righteous and the cup of Grace will be passed among those in attendance.
Question
Why will Moshe refuse to lead the prayer after meals - because he was not privileged to enter the Land of Israel?
Answer
Had Moshe been buried in the Land, his sins, including that at Mei Meriva would have been forgiven, since burial in the Land is equivalent to burial under the altar which gives atonement.