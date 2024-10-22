We are excited to announce that in the next cycle (starting with the week of Bereishit), we will include a section on a location in Israel that you will find interesting.

אנו נרגשים לבשר כי במחזור הבא (החל משבוע בראשית) נכלול קטע מעניין על מיקום בארץ ישראל.

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Sukkot

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman

During the holiday of Sukkot, one lives in a Sukkah and during the time of the Beit Hamikdash, 70 bulls were sacrificed for the 70 nations.



Question

What is the significance of these two actions in the Sukkot Holiday?



Answer

Living in a sukkah, a temporary home, shows Am Yisrael's faith in G-d. The sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash were to rectify the sin of the Tower of Bavel, because the nations had rebelled against God.

Gemara: Mesechet Pesachim 119b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered