IDF reveals: Nasrallah's money bunker beneath Al-Sahel Hospital

The IDF on Monday evening published documentation showing that former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had a bunker, which served as a central financial facility for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and was built beneath the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut.

"This bunker below the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut was used for many years by the former leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, as his emergency bunker," the IDF stated.

"The bunker currently serves as Hezbollah's central financial facility, where Hezbollah stores the majority of its money - money that was stolen from Lebanese civilians and is used for terrorist activities," the military added.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, ”There are millions of dollars in gold and cash- in Hassan Nasrallah’s bunker. Where is the bunker located? Directly under Al-Sahel Hospital - in the heart of Beirut.”

“The bunker was deliberately placed under a hospital, and it holds more than half a billion dollars in cash and gold “That money could have been used to rehabilitate Lebanon, but it went to rehabilitate Hezbollah,” he said.

“The Air Force aircraft are watching the site and will continue to track it,” he added.

Hagari also confirmed Monday evening that the IAF carried out an airstrike in Damascus earlier today in which the chief financial official of Hezbollah was killed. The target was responsible for transferring funds from Iran to Hezbollah.