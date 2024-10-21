The IDF announced this evening (Monday) that to date seven Hezbollah brigade commanders, 21 battalion commanders, and 24 company commanders have been eliminated.

In addition, the IDF has attacked over 3,200 terrorist targets, including hundreds of weapons depots, hundreds of launchers, anti-tank positions, terrorist infrastructure and command centers, including some 300 terrorist targets attacked in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, the data released by the IDF indicate that since the ground offensive began, 1,200 terrorists have been killed in Lebanon, and since the war began, nearly 2,000 terrorists have been killed.

The IDF estimates that Hezbollah has 30 percent of its firepower remaining.

The Northern Command says that a few more weeks are needed to complete the ground maneuver that will lead to the return of the residents of the north to their homes.