The IDF has published details of the ruse to locate the source of operational information leaks to Channel 14 correspondent Hillel Bitton Rosen. During the investigation, false details were given to the "suspects," indicating that the planned operation's name in Samaria was "Summer Camps."

Shortly afterward, Bitton Rosen tweeted the information, allowing the IDF to reveal the leaker.

Avishai Grinzaig, the corporation's reporter who reported on the investigation, wrote, "The Information Security Division considered the matter severely. The amusing story is that, in the end, the IDF decided it's actually a beautiful name, so they adopted it, and it became the official name."