ערוץ הטלוויזיה הסעודי "אל-חדת'" דיווח כי ישראל העבירה מסר לחיזבאללה, ולפיו הדאחייה בביירות תיהרס לחלוטין אם ארגון הטרור יתקוף שוב בכירים ישראליים.

The Saudi al-Hadath television network reported that Israel passed a message to Hezbollah warning that the entire Dahieh suburb of Beirut would be completely destroyed if the organization attacked senior Israeli figures again.

According to the report, Hezbollah attempted to strike two Israeli politicians in addition. The report adds that the terror organization received Israel's message but has not made a decision on the matter.

On Monday, IAF fighter jets struck short-range missile launchers directed toward the communities of northern Israel in southern Lebanon. IAF fighter jets struck 15 launchers that were aimed toward Israeli civilians, including the launchers from which projectiles were fired toward the Western Galilee.

In addition, the jets struck terrorist infrastructure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon.

Sara Netanyahu Erik Marmor/Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu discussed for the first time the UAV strike that targeted her family's home in Caesaria in a post on Instagram: "The attempt to kill the Prime Minister of Israel and me is not only a personal attempt, but an attack on all of us - the people of Israel."

Mrs. Netanyahu wrote: "Thank you from all my heart for all of the worry and the heartwarming messages from Israel and abroad. At this difficult and tumultuous time, we feel the warm embrace and the strength that you give us to continue standing up against all threats and to strengthen our brave soldiers."

She added: "Our hearts are will our soldiers and our heroes, who are protecting the country without a break, with unparalleled dedication and courage. We are with them, and as always, we will continue to stand up to any challenge. I wish us all quiet days and security."