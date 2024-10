Jewish composer Yigal Calek passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

Calek was born in Tel Aviv in 1948 and moved with his family when he was young to London.

In 1970, he founded the London School of Jewish Song and was one of the founders of the Jerusalem Boys Choir.

The many tunes composed by Calek since the 70s have become staples in homes and synagogues around the Jewish world.

Approximately two years ago, Calek suffered a stroke and his condition was classified as severe.