Israel presented the US last week with its conditions for ending the war in Lebanon.

According to a report by Barak Ravid in Axios, last Thursday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer sent the document discussing a diplomatic solution to end the fighting and allow civilians on both sides to return home to President Biden's envoy Amos Hochstein ahead of his visit to Beirut on Monday.

According to the report, one Israeli demand is that the IDF be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure in the areas of southern Lebanon that are close to the border.

In addition, Israel demands its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space.

The two demands contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which states that the only forces that could operate in southern Lebanon are the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and UNIFIL, which have failed to keep Hezbollah at bay.

In this regard, one of the Israeli officials told Ravid: "We are talking about 1701 with increased enforcement. Our main message is that if the Lebanese army and UNIFIL do more, the IDF will do less and the other way around."

A US official noted that it is highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.

The White House and the Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment.

As far as an American solution to the conflict, the report states that Hochstein wants to see at least 8,000 Lebanese troops deployed in southern Lebanon. In addition, he wants to upgrade UNIFIL's mandate so it would be able to help the Lebanese army prevent armed individuals or groups who are not under the control of the Lebanese government from being deployed near the border with Israel.