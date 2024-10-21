IDF forces continued to operate on Sunday in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon

IDF troops dismantled terror infrastructure and tunnel shafts and eliminated terrorists in the area of Jabaliya. IDF tanks, in cooperation with the IAF, eliminated several terrorists that posed a threat to the troops.

In Rafah, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists that posed a threat to them.

In central Gaza, IDF troops dismantled terror infrastructure sites and a weapons storage facility. The IAF eliminated a terrorist in Hamas’ engineering unit, along with several other terrorists in the area who posed a threat to the troops.

During ground raids in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah’s weapons, including anti-tank missiles, launchers that were aimed toward communities in northern Israel, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades, and additional combat equipment.

The troops also eliminated Hezbollah terrorists, including tactical-level commanders and a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles toward the soldiers.

With the direction of the Northern Command, the IAF also struck dozens of launchers that were aimed toward the Israeli home front, as well as additional Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites.

