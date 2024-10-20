The Berlin Police have begun using dogs against protesters at anti-Israel demonstrations which according to the mayor "have crossed the line."

Along with the regular chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," in recent demonstrators also threw bottles at law enforcement.

In addition, in the most recent demonstration, protesters were heard chanting "Take a gun and kill Jews."

Last month the Düsseldorf Administrative Court confirmed that the chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" was not legal and according to the decision by the city's police, it is against German law.

Due to the decision, the anti-Israel chant will be banned at pro-Palestinian demonstrations and anyone who uses it is liable to be tried for a criminal offense.

Debate on the issue began when ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Düsseldorf six months ago, the police banned the use of the chant and the demonstration's organizers appealed the decision.

The court ruled that the chant could be understood as a call for the destruction of Israel and the expulsion and annihilation of the Jewish population.

Of late, it was reported that 5,260 complaints were submitted to the Berlin police regarding anti-Israel demonstrations, and 2,860 suspects were identified committing illegal acts.