“We had to leave our home in the middle of the night. My children are scared, hungry. It’s almost winter. We need help."

The refugees of Israel, who have witnessed unimaginable horrors and endured unbearable loss, now find themselves in dire need of the most basic essentials - food, shelter, clothing, and medical care.

Children and elderly alike face the daunting reality of displacement, and these families urgently require assistance to ensure their safety and survival during these dangerous times. This is a crisis that has uprooted lives, leaving many in a precarious state of limbo.

Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman has launched an emergency campaign to provide much-needed food and supplies to support these families who have already endured more than any human should.

