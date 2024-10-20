The Ministry of Defense has completed the restoration of the dining room in the Golani Brigade Training Base which was damaged in the Hezbollah drone strike that claimed the lives of three IDF soldiers.

The soldiers who were killed were: Sergeant Omri Tamari, 19 years old from Mazkeret Batya; Sergeant Yosef Hieb, 19, from Tuba-Zangariyye; Sergeant Yoav Agmon, 19, from Binyamina; and Sergeant Amitay Alon, 19, from Ramot Naftali.

51 soldiers were wounded in the incident, eight of them seriously, eight moderately, and the rest lightly. In the incident last Sunday, a UAV crashed through the ceiling of the dining room during dinner without a siren being sounded.

The preliminary investigation found that two UAVs entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon via the sea. One was intercepted near Nahariyah and contact with the other, which was spotted both by fighter jets and helicopters, was lost.

The detection and warning systems did not detect the UAV and it hit the base directly. According to the IDF, the UAV did not launch missiles and was an Iranian-made craft that was known to the IDF beforehand.