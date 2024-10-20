The IDF announced that troops continue operational ground activities in southern Lebanon and are operating to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites, eliminate terrorists and confiscate weapons that were located.

During several different encounters, and in collaboration with the IAF, IDF troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarter encounters.

The IAF struck and eliminated over 65 Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, and struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets - including terrorist cells, launchers directed toward Israeli civilians, and terrorist infrastructure sites.

In addition, the IDF troops continue operational activity in the northern, southern, and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists during close-quarter encounters on the ground and aerial strikes, dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites, and confiscated large amounts of weapons.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating in the area, and in collaboration with the IAF, eliminated the terrorists during a close-quarter encounter.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 175 terror targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, launching pits and terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.