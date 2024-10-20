US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Hezbollah fired a UAV which was aimed at Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea.

“I spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu today, and I am happy to report he is safe, in good spirits, and undeterred,” Johnson wrote in a post on social media site X.

“I told him America stands strong with Israel and reiterated our ongoing commitment to help counter Iran and its terrorist proxies,” added Johnson.

“This is a crucial moment and America must deliver. It is vital that the Biden-Harris Administration stop slow-walking needed weapons to Israel and implement the sanctions on Iran that Congress enacted this spring,” concluded the Speaker.

Netanyahu responded on Saturday evening to the UAV attack which targeted his private home.

"Iran's proxies, who today tried to assassinate my wife and me, have made a serious mistake," he said. "This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of renewal against our enemies, in order to ensure our security for generations to come."

"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a very heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, we will bring our hostages home from Gaza, we will return our residents to the north. We will achieve all of the goals which we set for the war, and we will change the security situation in our region - for generations to come,” stated Netanyahu.

"Together we will fight, and with G-d's help - together, we will win."

The Prime Minister and his wife were not at home during the UAV attack.