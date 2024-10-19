According to a new report, there was a 14 percent decrease in total donations to Harvard in 2024.

The donations to the Harvard endowment dropped by a substantial $193 million, while at the same time, donations for current use increased by $42 million.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Harvard leaders have been accused of turning a blind eye to incidents of anti-Semitism and verbal and physical violence against Jewish students, with some also accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and faced demands to resign. The public pressure led Harvard President Claudine Gay to announce her resignation in January after just six months in her position.

The student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, wrote that "the data represents one of the most significant year-to-year drops in donations in the past decade." Harvard President Alan Garber told the student newspaper that "some of the new commitments were disappointing compared to recent years."

"There are also some indications that improvements may be seen in the future. Harvard's alumni and donor base is relieved with the university's direction, and they feel relieved that at least so far, this academic year has been somewhat quieter."

Harvard is considered the wealthiest university in the world, with donations reaching hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Bill Ackman, the Jewish billionaire and Harvard alumnus who has donated large sums to the university, said that "Gay's failures have led to billions of dollars in donations being canceled or suspended for the university. I am personally aware of $1 billion in donations that were canceled by the university's most generous Jewish donors."