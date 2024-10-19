For more than a year, the image of blood-stained gray sweatpants has been seared into our collective memory from the horrific kidnapping video of Naama Levy.

In the video, Naama is seen being transported in a captured IDF vehicle, with bloodstains on her sweatpants that Israeli officials believe indicate sexual abuse.

Now, dozens of women, including Naama's family members, her friends, former observers, and many civilians, are participating in the "Dress Like Naama" demonstration.

They are wearing outfits similar to what Naama wore at the moment of her abduction.

The participants will encircle the Hostages Square, walk through the tunnel, and continue to the starting point of the main rally, which begins at 8:00 PM.

Last month, a similar demonstration was held. In that demonstration, protesters copied details of Naama's appearance such as being barefoot, bloodstained, and with their hands tied behind their backs.