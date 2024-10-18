Earlier this month, a report was published about a 21-year-old Yazidi woman named Fawzia Amin Sido, who escaped from captivity in the Gaza Strip to the hands of the IDF and was returned to her family in Iraq with American mediation.

The Yazidi woman was abducted from her home in Iraq when she was only 11 years old by ISIS terrorists, trafficked and sold to a Hamas terrorist, affiliated with them in the Gaza Strip. According to the report, the girl spent about a decade under the terrorist's custody, until he was killed during one of the IDF attacks which allowed her to escape and contact Israeli officials.

The details of the incident raise thoughts and questions about other poor Yazidi women, Christian and others, whose families were murdered and whose fate did not improve them to be found alive, set free and return to their families. Women who were kidnapped, mentally and physically abused, trafficked, exploited and sold to Arab and Muslim savages throughout the Middle East and Africa. All this and more only because their faith and ethnic affiliation differ from that of those "Islamic scholars" from ISIS and Hamas, or other Islamic terrorist organizations, such as Boko Haram, which kidnapped 276 girls from their school in Nigeria in April 2014. These unfortunate women are considered in Islam to be the property of their kidnappers They are devoid of rights, do not interest any "enlightened" person, and certainly not any of the terrorist organization supporters. Women who few, if any, are interested in their situation, past or future, unless it is for the purpose of human trafficking.

Religious Historical edicts

The tragedy of the Yazidi people that occurred throughout Iraq and Syria between 2014 - 2017 is a result of the radical Islam that includes not only ISIS, but also Hamas. These and other Islamic terrorist organizations derived their source of authority for committing atrocities against "infidels" from the "sages of Islam," who relied in writing their religious laws (fatwas in Arabic) on the words and deeds of the Prophet Muhammad, which are considered holy and permitted even today according to Islamic law.

A document containing a fatwa issued by ISIS's clerics, seized in May 2015 by US Army Special Forces during a raid in Syria, details under what conditions ISIS operatives may and may not rape and exploit captured women. The religious imperative in this regard has been valid since the days of Muhammad, and is applied to non-Muslims to this day. Among them are members of different religions and faiths, including Jews who were among the first to experience the "permit" in the seventh century, and unfortunately also recently on October 7, 2023 massacre.

In 627, as part of Muhammad's campaigns of conquest, 3,000 of his soldiers attacked the Jews of the Quraytha, a tribe of Jewish priests living in the northern Arabian Peninsula. In a battle called “The Battle of the Trench”, the Jews were subdued and, under Muhammad's commandments, almost all the men were beheaded, except for the few who converted to Islam. About 1,000 women and children from the tribe were captured, forced to convert to Islam and sold into slavery. Muhammad also divided Jewish wives and children among Muslims who were allowed to "marry" these women, sexually exploit them, or sell them as slaves.

This was described by Ibn Sa'ed, a ninth-century Muslim sage who wrote a biography of Muhammad: "Moreover, Allah approved the verdict: kill the men and enslave the women and children." Muhammad divided the property of the captives, kept fifth for himself, and chose Rihana from among the captive women, a woman whose husband and brother he murdered: "Then the Messenger of Allah divided the property, the wives, and the children of Quraytha among the Muslims... On that day he announced the proportion of cavalry and infantry, and he deducted the fifth part... The Messenger of Allah chose Rihana for himself from among the women... And she remained his mistress."

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists, accompanied by thousands of their Gazan supporters, attacked the western Negev communities with the same intention, with the same faith and desire to demolish, kill, destroy, loot, kidnap, trade and harm Jews in every possible way. Thus, with the same religious fervor, they beheaded, corrupted and slaughtered Jews, murdered children, abused the elderly, raped women, kidnapped whomever they could lay their hands upon and looted everything they could find.

The lexicon of Hamas terrorists regarding abductees, which included words such as "Sabiya," which describes women and children as property, slaves and servants, which was also customary among ISIS terrorists, indicated that their intention was influenced by the religious permit - Islamic law.

A recent reminder for the above was published on October 14 that a Dutch woman (Hasna Aarab, 33) who joined Islamic State in 2015 went on trial in the Netherlands on Monday for crimes against humanity for allegedly enslaving two Yazidi women in Syria.

The disavowal of Muslim scholars and leaders from around the world from Hamas's atrocities on 7/10 against innocent civilians is not unequivocal, certainly not sweeping, and it seems that in many places in the Middle East it is very popular, including among some Israeli Arabs, the Palestinian Terror Authority and Israel's neighbors, with whom a peace treaty was signed more than 30 years ago, such as Jordan.

Conclusions

Hamas = ISIS. So said the Yazidi woman who was released recently, thanks to the IDF, from the hands of the Hamas terrorist, who abused her in Gaza for 10 years. This is the simplest equation that every living Human being and citizen of the free world must remember.

Radical Islam sees three options for infidels in general and Jews in particular: conversion to Islam, life as a protégé ("dhimmi" in Arabic- a privilege given only for monotheistic believers) or death. Any other statement or promise is fraudulent, false or deceptive and permissible under Islam. This is based on “The Treaty of Hudaybah”, an armistice signed between Muhammad and the rulers of Mecca in 628, for a period of ten years, but violated by him after two years. A method also practiced by the terrorist leader Yasser Arafat, when he signed the Oslo Accords.

The Arabs of Gaza and a significant portion of the Arabs of Judea and Samaria, as well as Israeli Arabs who support Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist Islamic movements – most of them active or passive activists, collaborators and supporters of terrorism who support the destruction of the State of Israel, exploitation, expulsion and murder of Jews.

The release of a Yazidi woman in Syria on February 5 this year by local Kurdish forces, after she was kidnapped from her home a decade ago, and now the rescue of a Yazidi woman from the Gaza Strip, prove the support of radical Islamic elements for exploitation and human trafficking. They prove the extent of cruelty and inhumanity of those elements and those close to them. After all, if they were endowed with virtue, they and their families, neighbours, friends and others would have taken care to secure the release of the unfortunate women who were kidnapped and lived among them, against their will, for a decade. They would also have worked to bring about at least the release of the Israeli elderly, women and toddlers who were abducted from their homes in Israel and whose fate is still unknown in the Gaza Strip, if only for the sake of ending the war and saving their own lives and the lives of their families.

These messages, which illuminate Hamas and its supporters, including UNRWA personnel, as terrorist organizations that carry out and support crimes against humanity, must be disseminated clearly and quickly, in every possible language, around the world. Priority is given to institutions and countries that are members of the hypocrisy organizations: the UN, certain human rights organizations including women, LGBT and others. Especially those who stand against Israel rights and support Islamic terror organizations, without understanding their attitude towards their own agenda (spoiler- there are no LGBT movements in the Arab- Islamic world, women rights are unequal to men, etc.).

Radical Islam, in the form of Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood and their ilk, must be eradicated from Israeli borders and the democratic states of the free world, whether by means of a surrender agreement or by force, until elimination and annihilation. The IDF and the security forces must continue to act with determination, strength and offensiveness, anywhere and at all times, until the objectives of the war are completed – the return of the abductees, the return of the Israeli residents to their homes, the destruction of the terrorist leadership and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon... And beyond the mountains of darkness!