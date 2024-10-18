Dr. Aaron Lernerheads IMRA, , Independent Media Review and Analysis, founded in 1992, by Drs. Aaron and his late father Joseph Lerner, as an ongoing analysis of developments in Arab-Israeli relations and an extensive digest of media, polls and significant interviews and events.

With Sinwar dead, the Biden Team is scrambling for a Hamas and Hezbollah victory assisted by Israeli talking heads.

Even before final confirmation of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the talking heads on Israeli television began to press to leverage this development for a deal which would end Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Now the Biden team, including Secretary of State Blinken, has announced that they are redoubling their efforts to end Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

To be clear: the window dressing of freeing the hostages is front and center.

But both the Biden team and their Israeli talking head comrades share the goal of ending Israeli operations with security concerns in the areas covered by various arrangements which only someone who hasn't been awake for the last twenty years could take seriously.

The Biden team is convinced that everything will work out if the Palestinian Authority takes control of the Gaza Strip to be followed by the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state including the Gaza Strip, Judea, Samaria and the eastern part of Jerusalem with a transportation link between them which is not controlled by Israel.

What could go wrong!

As for Lebanon, as far as the Biden team is concerned, the solution is just a minor revision of UNSCR 1701 so that UNIFIL has the authority to enter private property in Lebanon. After all, that’s the excuse that a UNIFIL official shared, with a straight face, in an interview broadcast on Israel TV tonight.

Easy peasy!

Not.