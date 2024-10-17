2024 presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the press on Thursday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Yahya Sinwar is dead, and justice has been served, and the United States, Israel, and the entire world are better off as a result," Harris opened.

"Sinwar was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people, including the victims of October 7th and hostages killed in Gaza. He had American blood on his hands. Today I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief.

"Sinwar was the mastermind of October 7th, the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, a terrorist attack that killed 1,200 innocent people, and included sexual violence and more than 250 hostages taken into Gaza, including seven Americans, living and deceased, who remain in captivity. A terrorist attack that triggered a devastating war in Gaza, a war that has led to the unconscionable suffering of many innocent Palestinians and greater instability throughout the Middle East," she noted.

According to the Vice President, "In the past year, American special operations and intelligence personnel have worked closely with their Israeli counterparts to locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders, and I commend their work.

She concluded: "To any terrorist who kills Americans, threatens the American people, or threatens our troops or our interests, know this - we will always bring you to justice."