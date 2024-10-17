After months in which he was tied with or trailed Vice President Kamala Harris in the national polls, former US President Donald Trump has jumped to a two-point lead over his Democratic rival with less than three weeks before the presidential election, according to a new poll published by Fox News.

Trump is at 50% support in the latest poll, while Harris is at 48%. This is a shift from the previous month, when the same poll showed Harris with a slight lead.

Trump leads by 10% among white voters and has seen a significant turnaround among college-educated white voters, among whom he trailed Harris 42%-56% in August and now leads 51%-46%.

Another important question in the survey concerned the war in the Middle East between Israel and the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations. 55%of respondents claimed that Trump will do a better job in dealing with this issue, while 42% who believe that Harris will do a better job in resolving the conflict.

These results are the best for Trump since incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Vice President Harris became the Democratic nominee in August.

The poll results were not all good news for Trump. While he gained nationally, the poll showed him trailing Harris among voters in seven crucial battleground states. If this result holds true in the actual election, then Harris will win the Electoral College and therefore the presidency while losing the popular vote, just as Trump did in 2016. However, other polls have shown him leading in most of the battleground states.

In addition, Trump's national lead likely falls within the poll's margin of error.