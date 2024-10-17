The elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday joins a long list of Israeli actions that settled the score with terrorists who took part in building Hamas' military force in the Gaza Strip and were an active part in planning and executing the October 7th massacre in southern Israel.

On October 17th, 2023, an IDF airstrike eliminated Ayman Nofel, who served as the commander of Hamas' Central Camps Brigade and had in the past served as the organization's intelligence commander. Israel considered him to be one of the organization's "aces."

On November 26th, 2023, Israel settled the score with another Hamas "ace" - Ahmed Ghandour. He served as the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade and oversaw all terror operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

On January 2nd, 2024, Saleh al-Arouri, the organization's deputy leader and one of the architects of the massacre, met his end in an airstrike in the Dahieh suburb of Lebanon.

On March 26th, 2024, the IDF confirmed that it eliminated Marwan Issa, the deputy to the commander of Hamas' militant wing, Mohammed Deif. Issa was considered Hamas' chief of staff. He was one of the planners of October 7th and was even part of the command over it. Together with him, the IDF also eliminated Razi Abu Tama'ah who served in senior positions in the militant wing.

On July 13, 2024, an IAF airstrike eliminated Mohammed Deif, the commander of the Hamas militant wing and one of the organization's symbols. For years, Deif managed to escape assassination attempts and continued to direct deadly terror attacks.

On July 31st, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran. In the final years of his life, he lived in Qatar where he continued to direct terror operations.

On October 3rd, the IDF confirmed that senior Hamas official Rawhi Mushtaha, who was known as Sinwar's right hand, was eliminated in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Mushtaha was eliminated during the summer, but the official announcement only came once Israel was able to confirm.