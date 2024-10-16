Tuesday 15 October- the BBC ran a documentary - 'Life and Death in Gaza'. The BBC says the film 'forms part of a group of programmes on BBC Two and BBC Four, and on iPlayer, marking one year on from 7 October'.

It is the BBC's way of balancing things out because last week it ran a documentary commemorating the slaughter of civilians on October 7. It is a 'Storyville' production.

What the BBC (and others) consistently fail to understand is that all things are not equal. You cannot equate those that were innocently slaughtered - with those who support Hamas and want to see Israel destroyed.

There are four Gazans 'partially identified' in the documentary 'Khalid, Aya, Adam, and Aseel'. We are not presented with surnames - they don't want people like me searching them out. But I still managed to find one:

Meet Aya

Aya is the face of the BBC documentary.

Aya's full name is Aya Ashour. She has been training for years as a propagandist but that is of little relevance here. Her support for violence, Hamas, terrorism and dead Jews is a different matter. This is what she posted on 5 May 2022 when two men armed with knives and axes slaughtered three civilians in Elad:

And on the 7 January 2023 when a terrorist slaughtered seven Israelis outside a synagogue - she came out with this mocking post:

And on the 29 March 2022, when a terrorist murdered five innocent civilians in Bnei Brak:

Or on June 20 2023 - after another terrorist attack in which four Israelis were murdered. She posted this:

Her timeline is FULL of support for terrorists, Hamas and terrorism.

This Hamas supporting, terrorist loving, woman is not equal, to a peacenik who went out to party on October 6 and was murdered by Hamas. And given she is part of the problem - and cheers and dances her way as innocent civilians are murdered - the BBC HAS NO RIGHT to twist the truth - and portray her as an innocent victim of this war. She may not be a Hamas terrorist - but she is clearly part of their support network. Putting her on our screens to play 'victim' is to insult the victims of October 7 and to promote raw Hamas propaganda.

As the documentary has more chapters - I need to get this out - so far, I am armed with just first names, I did not have time to find the other three (Khalid, Adam, Aseel) yet. But just this one for now is enough. The BBC are showing a Hamas propaganda film. They are portraying a terrorist supporter as an innocent victim. Let them know what you think of them.